Patrick Industries: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) _ Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $34.9 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $604.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.8 million.

Patrick Industries shares have fallen 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15 percent in the last 12 months.

