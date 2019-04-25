Opponents of new oil-gas law won't try for repeal this year

DENVER (AP) — Opponents of a new Colorado oil and gas law that puts public safety ahead of production are dropping an attempt to overturn it this year, but they they may try in 2020.

The decision was announced Thursday.

Opponents planned to ask voters this November to repeal and replace the law, but last week the Colorado Secretary of State's Office rejected four versions of their proposed ballot initiative.

Officials said the proposals violated a law requiring initiatives to address only one subject.

Opponents of the oil and gas law say they'll wait to see how the new rules take shape before deciding whether to ask voters to overturn it.

The law also gives local governments new powers to regulate the location of future wells.