NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jul
|66.23
|66.23
|63.17
|63.17
|+.02
|Sep
|66.58
|+.50
|Oct
|67.03
|67.86
|65.76
|65.97
|+.22
|Nov
|66.58
|+.50
|Dec
|67.21
|68.35
|66.45
|66.58
|+.50
|Jan
|67.42
|+.73
|Mar
|67.75
|69.07
|67.32
|67.42
|+.73
|May
|68.78
|70.10
|68.20
|68.24
|+.79
|Jul
|69.28
|70.18
|68.75
|68.80
|+.82
|Sep
|67.29
|+.96
|Oct
|68.15
|+.87
|Nov
|67.29
|+.96
|Dec
|66.60
|68.45
|66.60
|67.29
|+.96
|Jan
|67.84
|+.84
|Mar
|67.84
|+.84
|May
|68.59
|+.84
|Jul
|69.09
|+.84
|Sep
|67.49
|+.89
|Oct
|68.39
|+.89
|Nov
|67.49
|+.89
|Dec
|67.49
|+.89
|Jan
|67.89
|+.89
|Mar
|67.89
|+.89
|May
|68.54
|+.89
|Est. sales 30,687.
|Fri.'s sales 16,064
|Fri.'s open int 175,758
