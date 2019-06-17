https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14006404.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jul
|66.03
|66.50
|65.32
|65.63
|—.31
|Sep
|66.42
|+.67
|Oct
|67.18
|67.59
|67.06
|67.06
|+.45
|Nov
|66.42
|+.67
|Dec
|65.73
|66.80
|65.73
|66.42
|+.67
|Jan
|66.87
|+.49
|Mar
|66.49
|67.28
|66.44
|66.87
|+.49
|May
|67.54
|68.10
|67.29
|67.44
|+.25
|Jul
|68.21
|68.62
|67.80
|67.92
|+.22
|Sep
|66.42
|+.07
|Oct
|67.23
|+.19
|Nov
|66.42
|+.07
|Dec
|66.50
|67.27
|66.36
|66.42
|+.07
|Jan
|67.21
|—.09
|Mar
|67.21
|—.09
|May
|67.96
|—.34
|Jul
|68.56
|—.34
|Sep
|66.81
|—.34
|Oct
|67.81
|—.34
|Nov
|66.81
|—.34
|Dec
|66.81
|—.34
|Jan
|67.21
|—.34
|Mar
|67.21
|—.34
|May
|68.21
|—.34
|Est. sales 35,096.
|Fri.'s sales 31,704
|Fri.'s open int 193,423
