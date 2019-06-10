https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13966082.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jul
|65.65
|66.50
|64.85
|65.99
|+.40
|Sep
|65.57
|+.06
|Oct
|65.87
|—.01
|Nov
|65.57
|+.06
|Dec
|65.46
|66.04
|64.70
|65.57
|+.06
|Jan
|66.41
|+.27
|Mar
|66.24
|66.64
|65.42
|66.41
|+.27
|May
|67.05
|67.48
|66.41
|67.27
|+.16
|Jul
|67.77
|68.00
|67.15
|67.82
|+.01
|Sep
|66.30
|+.54
|Oct
|67.17
|+.30
|Nov
|66.30
|+.54
|Dec
|65.70
|66.30
|65.65
|66.30
|+.54
|Jan
|67.25
|+.39
|Mar
|66.56
|67.25
|66.45
|67.25
|+.39
|May
|68.25
|+.39
|Jul
|68.85
|+.39
|Sep
|67.30
|+.84
|Oct
|68.20
|+.64
|Nov
|67.30
|+.84
|Dec
|67.30
|+.84
|Jan
|67.70
|+.84
|Mar
|67.70
|+.84
|May
|68.70
|+.84
|Est. sales 63,974.
|Fri.'s sales 55,425
|Fri.'s open int 210,156,
|up 1,189
