NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May 73.20 73.20 72.40 72.65 —2.13
Jul 75.19 75.20 73.02 73.55 —2.13
Sep 72.91 —1.54
Oct 73.14 73.14 72.66 72.66 —1.61
Nov 72.91 —1.54
Dec 74.07 74.13 72.55 72.91 —1.54
Jan 73.64 —1.39
Mar 74.85 74.85 73.27 73.64 —1.39
May 74.99 74.99 73.82 73.82 —1.24
Jul 74.91 74.91 73.85 73.85 —1.07
Sep 70.95 —.91
Oct 72.75 —.98
Nov 70.95 —.91
Dec 71.62 71.62 70.75 70.95 —.91
Jan 71.32 —.91
Mar 71.32 —.91
May 71.57 —.91
Jul 71.67 —.91
Sep 69.87 —.91
Oct 70.87 —.91
Nov 69.87 —.91
Dec 69.87 —.91
Jan 70.17 —.91
Mar 70.17 —.91
Est. sales 47,380. Fri.'s sales 16,316
Fri.'s open int 219,888, up 658