*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|73.20
|73.20
|72.40
|72.65
|—2.13
|Jul
|75.19
|75.20
|73.02
|73.55
|—2.13
|Sep
|72.91
|—1.54
|Oct
|73.14
|73.14
|72.66
|72.66
|—1.61
|Nov
|72.91
|—1.54
|Dec
|74.07
|74.13
|72.55
|72.91
|—1.54
|Jan
|73.64
|—1.39
|Mar
|74.85
|74.85
|73.27
|73.64
|—1.39
|May
|74.99
|74.99
|73.82
|73.82
|—1.24
|Jul
|74.91
|74.91
|73.85
|73.85
|—1.07
|Sep
|70.95
|—.91
|Oct
|72.75
|—.98
|Nov
|70.95
|—.91
|Dec
|71.62
|71.62
|70.75
|70.95
|—.91
|Jan
|71.32
|—.91
|Mar
|71.32
|—.91
|May
|71.57
|—.91
|Jul
|71.67
|—.91
|Sep
|69.87
|—.91
|Oct
|70.87
|—.91
|Nov
|69.87
|—.91
|Dec
|69.87
|—.91
|Jan
|70.17
|—.91
|Mar
|70.17
|—.91
|Est. sales 47,380.
|Fri.'s sales 16,316
|Fri.'s open int 219,888,
|up 658
