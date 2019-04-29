NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May 76.07 76.15 76.07 76.13 —.62
Jul 77.70 78.09 76.85 76.95 —.75
Sep 75.62 —.57
Oct 76.14 76.14 75.56 75.56 —.78
Nov 75.62 —.57
Dec 76.27 76.66 75.57 75.62 —.57
Jan 76.07 —.46
Mar 76.64 76.96 76.04 76.07 —.46
May 76.72 76.76 76.00 76.00 —.40
Jul 76.29 76.31 75.67 75.67 —.33
Sep 72.37 —.37
Oct 74.15 —.34
Nov 72.37 —.37
Dec 72.99 72.99 72.32 72.37 —.37
Jan 72.71 —.36
Mar 72.71 —.36
May 72.96 —.36
Jul 73.06 —.36
Sep 71.76 —.36
Oct 72.26 —.36
Nov 71.76 —.36
Dec 71.76 —.36
Jan 72.06 —.36
Mar 72.06 —.36
Est. sales 22,309. Fri.'s sales 21,544
Fri.'s open int 210,167