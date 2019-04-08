NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May 78.39 79.08 77.85 78.92 +.67
Jul 78.76 79.17 78.26 79.00 +.41
Sep 77.16 +.27
Oct 77.59 +.30
Nov 77.16 +.27
Dec 76.90 77.34 76.64 77.16 +.27
Jan 77.53 +.28
Mar 77.36 77.70 77.29 77.53 +.28
May 77.60 +.26
Jul 77.61 +.29
Sep 73.26 +.18
Oct 75.27 +.32
Nov 73.26 +.18
Dec 73.10 73.26 73.00 73.26 +.18
Jan 73.57 +.19
Mar 73.57 +.19
May 73.87 +.19
Jul 73.97 +.19
Sep 72.72 +.19
Oct 73.22 +.19
Nov 72.72 +.19
Dec 72.72 +.19
Jan 73.02 +.19
Mar 73.02 +.19
Est. sales 50,099. Fri.'s sales 50,226
Fri.'s open int 231,728, up 92