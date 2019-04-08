https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13751012.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|78.39
|79.08
|77.85
|78.92
|+.67
|Jul
|78.76
|79.17
|78.26
|79.00
|+.41
|Sep
|77.16
|+.27
|Oct
|77.59
|+.30
|Nov
|77.16
|+.27
|Dec
|76.90
|77.34
|76.64
|77.16
|+.27
|Jan
|77.53
|+.28
|Mar
|77.36
|77.70
|77.29
|77.53
|+.28
|May
|77.60
|+.26
|Jul
|77.61
|+.29
|Sep
|73.26
|+.18
|Oct
|75.27
|+.32
|Nov
|73.26
|+.18
|Dec
|73.10
|73.26
|73.00
|73.26
|+.18
|Jan
|73.57
|+.19
|Mar
|73.57
|+.19
|May
|73.87
|+.19
|Jul
|73.97
|+.19
|Sep
|72.72
|+.19
|Oct
|73.22
|+.19
|Nov
|72.72
|+.19
|Dec
|72.72
|+.19
|Jan
|73.02
|+.19
|Mar
|73.02
|+.19
|Est. sales 50,099.
|Fri.'s sales 50,226
|Fri.'s open int 231,728,
|up 92
