https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13721237.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|77.75
|77.77
|76.59
|76.95
|—.94
|Jul
|78.64
|78.67
|77.62
|77.92
|—.86
|Sep
|75.50
|—.47
|Oct
|76.48
|76.48
|76.19
|76.19
|—.31
|Nov
|75.50
|—.47
|Dec
|75.90
|75.94
|75.12
|75.50
|—.47
|Jan
|76.24
|—.44
|Mar
|76.52
|76.53
|75.91
|76.24
|—.44
|May
|76.47
|—.44
|Jul
|76.52
|—.42
|Sep
|72.32
|—.85
|Oct
|74.00
|—.85
|Nov
|72.32
|—.85
|Dec
|72.32
|72.32
|72.32
|72.32
|—.85
|Jan
|72.57
|—.85
|Mar
|72.57
|—.85
|May
|73.05
|—.85
|Jul
|73.35
|—.85
|Sep
|72.10
|—.85
|Oct
|72.60
|—.85
|Nov
|72.10
|—.85
|Dec
|72.10
|—.85
|Est. sales 32,069.
|Tue.'s sales 28,621
|Tue.'s open int 226,594,
|up 1,816
View Comments