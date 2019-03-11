https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13679925.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|73.37
|73.85
|73.05
|73.20
|—.29
|Jul
|74.53
|74.97
|74.24
|74.44
|—.19
|Sep
|73.51
|+.01
|Oct
|74.07
|+.08
|Nov
|73.51
|+.01
|Dec
|73.36
|73.71
|73.01
|73.51
|+.01
|Jan
|74.44
|+.04
|Mar
|74.51
|74.61
|74.30
|74.44
|+.04
|May
|74.87
|+.05
|Jul
|75.15
|+.05
|Sep
|72.79
|+.11
|Oct
|73.73
|+.05
|Nov
|72.79
|+.11
|Dec
|72.50
|72.79
|72.50
|72.79
|+.11
|Jan
|73.06
|+.14
|Mar
|73.06
|+.14
|May
|73.55
|+.13
|Jul
|73.85
|+.13
|Sep
|72.60
|+.13
|Oct
|73.10
|+.13
|Nov
|72.60
|+.13
|Dec
|72.60
|+.13
|Est. sales 20,529.
|Fri.'s sales 25,584
|Fri.'s open int 219,837
