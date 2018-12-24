https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13489273.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|73.80
|74.00
|72.58
|72.64
|—.54
|May
|75.07
|75.42
|73.90
|73.96
|—.66
|Jul
|76.39
|76.76
|75.13
|75.15
|—.81
|Dec
|74.40
|74.51
|73.16
|73.21
|—.85
|Mar
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|—.94
|Dec
|71.26
|71.26
|71.26
|71.26
|—.67
|Est. sales 15,139.
|Fri.'s sales 39,545
|Fri.'s open int 211,496
