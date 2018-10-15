NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Nov 78.72 +.35
Dec 78.70 79.16 77.85 78.72 +.35
Jan 79.84 +.29
Mar 79.94 80.32 79.10 79.84 +.29
May 80.71 81.14 79.99 80.65 +.24
Jul 81.30 81.65 80.60 81.15 +.16
Sep 76.78 —.21
Oct 78.27 78.28 78.27 78.28 —.30
Nov 76.78 —.21
Dec 77.28 77.48 76.70 76.78 —.21
Jan 77.49 —.26
Mar 77.50 77.64 77.49 77.49 —.26
May 77.86 77.86 77.80 77.80 —.31
Jul 78.00 78.00 77.96 77.96 —.29
Sep 74.27 —.19
Oct 74.99 —.29
Nov 74.27 —.19
Dec 74.27 —.19
Jan 74.40 —.19
Mar 74.40 —.19
May 75.02 —.19
Jul 74.61 —.19
Est. sales 22,985. Fri.'s sales 28,586
Fri.'s open int 261,333, up 1,982