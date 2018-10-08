https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13290888.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|77.94
|+1.45
|Nov
|77.55
|+1.45
|Dec
|76.39
|77.61
|76.17
|77.55
|+1.45
|Jan
|78.49
|+1.35
|Mar
|77.38
|78.59
|77.24
|78.49
|+1.35
|May
|78.19
|79.28
|78.08
|79.21
|+1.26
|Jul
|78.94
|79.91
|78.85
|79.84
|+1.13
|Sep
|76.32
|+.57
|Oct
|77.27
|+1.13
|Nov
|76.32
|+.57
|Dec
|75.98
|76.43
|75.84
|76.32
|+.57
|Jan
|77.09
|+.53
|Mar
|76.86
|77.10
|76.85
|77.09
|+.53
|May
|77.21
|77.67
|77.16
|77.53
|+.46
|Jul
|77.29
|78.24
|77.25
|77.85
|+.54
|Sep
|74.22
|+.37
|Oct
|75.17
|+.24
|Nov
|74.22
|+.37
|Dec
|74.00
|74.22
|74.00
|74.22
|+.37
|Jan
|74.35
|+.37
|Mar
|74.35
|+.37
|May
|74.97
|+.37
|Jul
|74.56
|+.37
|Est. sales 32,693.
|Fri.'s sales 20,017
|Fri.'s open int 251,693
