NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|76.78
|76.78
|76.70
|76.70
|—.06
|Nov
|76.31
|—.06
|Dec
|76.25
|77.20
|75.37
|76.31
|—.06
|Jan
|77.05
|—.24
|Mar
|77.25
|77.89
|76.50
|77.05
|—.24
|May
|78.10
|78.70
|77.44
|77.87
|—.27
|Jul
|78.86
|79.35
|78.29
|78.71
|—.23
|Sep
|75.90
|+.13
|Oct
|75.72
|+.11
|Nov
|75.90
|+.13
|Dec
|75.72
|76.20
|75.51
|75.90
|+.13
|Jan
|76.69
|+.13
|Mar
|76.69
|+.13
|May
|77.15
|+.13
|Jul
|77.49
|+.13
|Sep
|74.45
|+.44
|Oct
|75.46
|+.13
|Nov
|74.45
|+.44
|Dec
|74.30
|74.45
|74.30
|74.45
|+.44
|Jan
|74.46
|+.23
|Mar
|74.46
|+.23
|May
|75.16
|+.23
|Jul
|74.75
|+.23
|Est. sales 44,389.
|Fri.'s sales 30,153
|Fri.'s open int 247,681,
|up 455
