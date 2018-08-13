https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13152951.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|82.76
|—2.47
|Oct
|85.35
|85.35
|82.31
|83.14
|—2.72
|Nov
|82.76
|—2.47
|Dec
|85.31
|85.31
|82.01
|82.76
|—2.47
|Jan
|83.20
|—2.51
|Mar
|85.74
|85.74
|82.46
|83.20
|—2.51
|May
|86.11
|86.11
|82.95
|83.70
|—2.47
|Jul
|86.31
|86.33
|83.31
|84.03
|—2.34
|Sep
|78.15
|—1.85
|Oct
|79.62
|—1.60
|Nov
|78.15
|—1.85
|Dec
|80.15
|80.30
|78.05
|78.15
|—1.85
|Jan
|78.09
|—1.85
|Mar
|78.09
|—1.85
|May
|78.78
|—1.42
|Jul
|78.95
|—1.42
|Sep
|75.20
|—1.42
|Oct
|77.14
|—1.42
|Nov
|75.20
|—1.42
|Dec
|75.20
|—1.42
|Jan
|74.83
|—1.42
|Mar
|74.83
|—1.42
|May
|74.73
|—1.42
|Jul
|74.32
|—1.42
|Est. sales 51,630.
|Fri.'s sales 34,721
|Fri.'s open int 271,310,
|up 207
View Comments