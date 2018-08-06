https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13135690.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|88.40
|+.28
|Oct
|87.87
|88.69
|87.63
|88.69
|+.02
|Nov
|88.40
|+.28
|Dec
|87.65
|88.65
|87.23
|88.40
|+.28
|Jan
|88.39
|+.31
|Mar
|87.61
|88.62
|87.21
|88.39
|+.31
|May
|87.67
|88.68
|87.29
|88.52
|+.36
|Jul
|87.57
|88.67
|87.33
|88.54
|+.36
|Sep
|81.30
|—.12
|Oct
|83.06
|+.13
|Nov
|81.30
|—.12
|Dec
|80.79
|81.50
|80.64
|81.30
|—.12
|Jan
|81.28
|—.08
|Mar
|81.30
|81.30
|81.28
|81.28
|—.08
|May
|81.54
|—.08
|Jul
|81.71
|—.08
|Sep
|77.96
|—.08
|Oct
|79.90
|—.08
|Nov
|77.96
|—.08
|Dec
|77.96
|—.08
|Jan
|77.59
|—.08
|Mar
|77.59
|—.08
|May
|77.49
|—.08
|Jul
|77.08
|—.08
|Est. sales 14,117.
|Fri.'s sales 24,125
|Fri.'s open int 268,161
