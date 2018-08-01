NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Sep 88.34 —1.25
Oct 89.59 90.57 89.06 89.06 —1.22
Nov 88.34 —1.25
Dec 89.39 89.98 88.30 88.34 —1.25
Jan 88.28 —1.22
Mar 89.29 89.84 88.24 88.28 —1.22
May 88.91 89.72 88.33 88.37 —1.02
Jul 88.67 89.44 88.26 88.33 —.79
Sep 80.87 —.34
Oct 82.58 —.95
Nov 80.87 —.34
Dec 80.89 81.45 80.84 80.87 —.34
Jan 80.87 —.25
Mar 80.85 80.87 80.85 80.87 —.25
May 81.13 —.32
Jul 81.30 —.32
Sep 77.55 —.32
Oct 79.49 —.32
Nov 77.55 —.32
Dec 77.55 —.32
Jan 77.18 —.32
Mar 77.18 —.32
May 77.08 —.32
Est. sales 23,313. Tue.'s sales 24,860
Tue.'s open int 268,551, up 3,835