https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13124007.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|88.34
|—1.25
|Oct
|89.59
|90.57
|89.06
|89.06
|—1.22
|Nov
|88.34
|—1.25
|Dec
|89.39
|89.98
|88.30
|88.34
|—1.25
|Jan
|88.28
|—1.22
|Mar
|89.29
|89.84
|88.24
|88.28
|—1.22
|May
|88.91
|89.72
|88.33
|88.37
|—1.02
|Jul
|88.67
|89.44
|88.26
|88.33
|—.79
|Sep
|80.87
|—.34
|Oct
|82.58
|—.95
|Nov
|80.87
|—.34
|Dec
|80.89
|81.45
|80.84
|80.87
|—.34
|Jan
|80.87
|—.25
|Mar
|80.85
|80.87
|80.85
|80.87
|—.25
|May
|81.13
|—.32
|Jul
|81.30
|—.32
|Sep
|77.55
|—.32
|Oct
|79.49
|—.32
|Nov
|77.55
|—.32
|Dec
|77.55
|—.32
|Jan
|77.18
|—.32
|Mar
|77.18
|—.32
|May
|77.08
|—.32
|Est. sales 23,313.
|Tue.'s sales 24,860
|Tue.'s open int 268,551,
|up 3,835
View Comments