NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|89.20
|+.86
|Oct
|89.08
|90.61
|88.48
|89.95
|+.89
|Nov
|89.20
|+.86
|Dec
|88.34
|89.76
|87.80
|89.20
|+.86
|Jan
|88.94
|+.80
|Mar
|88.19
|89.49
|87.60
|88.94
|+.80
|May
|87.90
|89.32
|87.63
|88.82
|+.68
|Jul
|87.95
|89.17
|87.69
|88.71
|+.55
|Sep
|80.85
|+.45
|Oct
|82.47
|+.05
|Nov
|80.85
|+.45
|Dec
|80.42
|80.98
|80.25
|80.85
|+.45
|Jan
|80.71
|+.36
|Mar
|80.75
|80.80
|80.60
|80.71
|+.36
|May
|81.04
|+.30
|Jul
|81.21
|+.30
|Sep
|77.46
|+.30
|Oct
|79.40
|+.30
|Nov
|77.46
|+.30
|Dec
|77.46
|+.30
|Jan
|77.09
|+.30
|Mar
|77.09
|+.30
|May
|76.99
|+.30
|Est. sales 23,621.
|Fri.'s sales 11,125
|Fri.'s open int 260,900,
|up 1,550
