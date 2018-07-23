NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Sep 86.81 —.27
Oct 87.47 87.62 87.24 87.47 —.27
Nov 86.81 —.27
Dec 86.98 87.25 86.36 86.81 —.27
Jan 86.77 —.19
Mar 86.89 87.12 86.24 86.77 —.19
May 86.70 86.96 86.44 86.90 —.13
Jul 86.76 87.07 86.60 87.05 —.06
Sep 80.38 +.13
Oct 81.84 +.02
Nov 80.38 +.13
Dec 79.95 80.40 79.90 80.38 +.13
Jan 80.32 +.13
Mar 80.32 +.13
May 80.45 +.13
Jul 80.62 +.13
Sep 76.87 +.13
Oct 78.81 +.13
Nov 76.87 +.13
Dec 76.87 +.13
Jan 76.50 +.13
Mar 76.50 +.13
May 76.40 +.13
Est. sales 12,371. Fri.'s sales 16,251
Fri.'s open int 259,199, up 732