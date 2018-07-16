https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13079508.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|87.77
|—.07
|Oct
|89.00
|89.32
|88.68
|88.88
|—.02
|Nov
|87.77
|—.07
|Dec
|87.80
|88.29
|87.23
|87.77
|—.07
|Jan
|87.54
|—.08
|Mar
|87.50
|88.03
|87.03
|87.54
|—.08
|May
|87.64
|88.16
|87.20
|87.64
|—.13
|Jul
|87.95
|88.12
|87.23
|87.59
|—.15
|Sep
|80.87
|—.47
|Oct
|82.20
|—.30
|Nov
|80.87
|—.47
|Dec
|81.39
|81.39
|80.69
|80.87
|—.47
|Jan
|80.78
|—.47
|Mar
|80.78
|—.47
|May
|80.73
|—.47
|Jul
|80.80
|—.47
|Sep
|78.87
|—1.10
|Oct
|79.36
|—.81
|Nov
|78.87
|—1.10
|Dec
|78.87
|—1.10
|Jan
|78.41
|—1.10
|Mar
|78.41
|—1.10
|May
|78.31
|—1.10
|Est. sales 12,453.
|Fri.'s sales 25,156
|Fri.'s open int 256,441,
|up 1,274
View Comments