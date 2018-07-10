https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13060769.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|86.38
|+.91
|Oct
|86.66
|87.50
|86.31
|87.50
|+.92
|Nov
|86.38
|+.91
|Dec
|85.56
|86.41
|85.13
|86.38
|+.91
|Jan
|86.02
|+.66
|Mar
|85.33
|86.05
|85.00
|86.02
|+.66
|May
|85.63
|85.87
|85.08
|85.85
|+.37
|Jul
|85.63
|85.73
|85.06
|85.61
|+.12
|Sep
|79.89
|—.09
|Oct
|80.67
|+.09
|Nov
|79.89
|—.09
|Dec
|79.98
|79.98
|79.41
|79.89
|—.09
|Jan
|79.83
|Mar
|79.83
|May
|79.78
|+.12
|Jul
|79.85
|+.12
|Sep
|78.55
|+.12
|Oct
|78.75
|+.12
|Nov
|78.55
|+.12
|Dec
|78.55
|+.12
|Jan
|78.09
|+.12
|Mar
|78.09
|+.12
|May
|77.99
|+.12
|Est. sales 17,712.
|Mon.'s sales 20,723
|Mon.'s open int 251,867
