NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May 83.25 84.04 83.00 83.25 —.16
Jul 83.53 83.94 83.04 83.22 —.13
Sep 78.54 —.37
Oct 79.36 79.36 79.22 79.22 +.11
Nov 78.54 —.37
Dec 78.89 78.94 78.38 78.54 —.37
Jan 78.67 —.36
Mar 78.99 78.99 78.44 78.67 —.36
May 78.87 78.87 78.34 78.61 —.40
Jul 78.53 78.53 77.93 78.26 —.46
Sep 73.50
Oct 75.28 —.49
Nov 73.50
Dec 73.26 73.60 73.26 73.50
Jan 73.56
Mar 73.56
May 73.98
Jul 74.06
Sep 72.40
Oct 73.63
Nov 72.40
Dec 72.40
Jan 72.44
Mar 72.44
Est. sales 37,480. Fri.'s sales 57,733
Fri.'s open int 272,052