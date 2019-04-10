CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 459 459¾ 455½ 459¼ ¼
Jul 463¾ 464 460 462½ —1½
Sep 473 473¼ 469½ 471¼ —1¾
Dec 489¼ 489¼ 485¾ 487½ —1¾
Mar 502¼ 502½ 499¾ 502 —1¼
May 509¼ 509¼ 507½ 508¼ —2
Jul 509¾ 511½ 509¾ 511½ ½
Est. sales 49,955. Tue.'s sales 165,491
Tue.'s open int 471,734
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 360¼ 362¾ 360 362 +2
Jul 368¾ 371¾ 368¾ 370¾ +2¼
Sep 377¾ 379¾ 377¾ 379 +1¾
Dec 389½ 391¼ 389½ 390½ +1¼
Mar 403½ 405¼ 403½ 404¼
May 413 413 411¾ 412
Jul 417¼ 418¾ 417¼ 417¾
Sep 412¼ 414¼ 412¼ 414¼ +2
Dec 416 417¼ 416 416½
Mar 424¾ 424¾ 424¾ 424¾
Jul 435 435 434¼ 435
Dec 420¾ 421 420¾ 421 ¼
Dec 420 420 420 420
Est. sales 222,018. Tue.'s sales 595,547
Tue.'s open int 1,748,710, up 8,789
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 282 282 277¼ 279¼ —2
Jul 274¼ 274¾ 269¾ 271 —2¾
Est. sales 139. Tue.'s sales 861
Tue.'s open int 6,038, up 69
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 898¾ 901½ 897¼ 901¼ +2½
Jul 911½ 914¼ 910¼ 914¼ +2½
Aug 917¼ 920 916¼ 919¾ +2¼
Sep 922 924½ 921 924¼ +2
Nov 931½ 934 930 933¾ +2
Jan 941½ 943¾ 940¼ 943½ +1¾
Mar 947 949¾ 946½ 949¾ +1¾
May 954 956 953¼ 956 +1¼
Jul 963¾ 965½ 962¾ 965½ +1½
Nov 967 969½ 967 969½ +1¾
Est. sales 84,251. Tue.'s sales 156,126
Tue.'s open int 767,938, up 10,525
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 29.02 29.07 28.81 28.91 —.13
Jul 29.31 29.38 29.12 29.22 —.13
Aug 29.45 29.51 29.28 29.37 —.13
Sep 29.61 29.66 29.44 29.50 —.16
Oct 29.76 29.81 29.60 29.63 —.17
Dec 30.08 30.12 29.88 29.97 —.15
Jan 30.35 30.36 30.14 30.19 —.19
Mar 30.59 30.59 30.49 30.51 —.16
May 30.85 30.85 30.85 30.85 —.13
Jul 31.13 31.19 31.13 31.19 —.10
Dec 31.56 31.64 31.56 31.64 —.03
Est. sales 32,454. Tue.'s sales 153,757
Tue.'s open int 482,223
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 309.10 310.60 308.50 310.40 +1.30
Jul 312.80 314.30 312.20 314.10 +1.30
Aug 314.40 315.90 313.90 315.60 +1.20
Sep 316.00 317.30 315.60 317.20 +1.20
Oct 317.30 318.80 317.10 318.60 +1.30
Dec 320.00 321.70 319.80 321.60 +1.30
Jan 321.80 322.90 321.30 322.90 +1.30
Mar 322.50 323.00 322.20 323.00 +.90
May 323.20 323.70 323.20 323.70 +1.10
Jul 324.60 325.40 324.40 325.40 +1.50
Aug 324.10 324.80 323.80 324.80 +1.90
Sep 324.50 324.50 324.50 324.50 +1.40
Dec 327.00 327.00 327.00 327.00 +1.70
Est. sales 46,723. Tue.'s sales 106,221
Tue.'s open int 450,720, up 979