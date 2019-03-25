CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 466½ 469 463 468 +2
Jul 470 474 468½ 473¼ +2¼
Sep 480½ 482¾ 477½ 482¼ +2¼
Dec 495¼ 497¼ 492¼ 497 +3
Mar 509¼ 510¾ 506½ 510¼ +2¼
May 513½ 516¼ 513½ 515½ +1½
Jul 515¼ 517 514¾ 516¼
Dec 533 534 532¾ 533¼ ¾
Est. sales 34,136. Fri.'s sales 110,930
Fri.'s open int 495,630
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 378¾ 379½ 376¾ 378¼
Jul 388 388½ 386 387¼ ¾
Sep 393½ 394½ 392¼ 393¼
Dec 400¼ 401 399 400
Mar 410¼ 410¾ 409¼ 410
May 415 415½ 414 414¾ ¼
Jul 418 418¼ 417 417¼ ¾
Sep 409½ 409½ 408 408½ ½
Dec 411 411¼ 410 410¾ ¼
Mar 417¼ 417¼ 417¼ 417¼ ¾
Est. sales 105,503. Fri.'s sales 415,903
Fri.'s open int 1,820,847, up 3,992
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 280 280 272¾ 276 —3
Jul 275 275 268¾ 273¾ —1¼
Dec 264 264 261¼ 261¼ ¾
Mar 261¾ 261¾ 261¾ 261¾ +3¾
Est. sales 226. Fri.'s sales 696
Fri.'s open int 4,952, up 162
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 904½ 907¾ 901½ 904½
Jul 918 921 914¾ 918 +1
Aug 924 927 921 924 +1
Sep 928¾ 931¼ 926¼ 929
Nov 938 941 935 938
Jan 945 949 943 945¾
Mar 949¾ 953¼ 947¾ 950¼
May 955¼ 958¼ 953½ 954 —1
Jul 965 965¼ 959¾ 960½ —1½
Nov 969½ 970½ 965½ 965½ —2½
Est. sales 44,300. Fri.'s sales 174,861
Fri.'s open int 702,602, up 5,568
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 28.65 28.66 28.54 28.64 —.02
Jul 28.99 28.99 28.88 28.95 —.03
Aug 29.06 29.11 29.01 29.09 —.02
Sep 29.26 29.26 29.17 29.23 —.03
Oct 29.34 29.40 29.33 29.40
Dec 29.65 29.70 29.60 29.68 —.01
Jan 29.90 29.96 29.88 29.93
Mar 30.15 30.22 30.13 30.22 +.03
May 30.47 30.49 30.39 30.49 +.01
Jul 30.76 30.76 30.68 30.74 —.03
Est. sales 33,239. Fri.'s sales 110,156
Fri.'s open int 482,312, up 1,086
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 314.90 316.50 314.10 315.60 +.60
Jul 318.20 319.60 317.30 318.70 +.50
Aug 319.50 321.10 318.70 319.60 +.10
Sep 320.80 321.90 320.10 320.60 —.30
Oct 322.60 323.00 320.90 321.80
Dec 324.00 325.20 323.00 324.30 +.40
Jan 324.90 325.60 323.80 324.80 +.40
Mar 324.90 324.90 323.60 323.60 —.90
May 324.90 324.90 323.80 323.80 —1.10
Jul 326.50 326.70 325.10 326.00
Aug 326.00 326.00 325.40 325.60 —.40
Est. sales 23,615. Fri.'s sales 122,660
Fri.'s open int 464,613, up 2,310