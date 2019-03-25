https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-13714191.php
Open
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|466½
|469
|463
|468
|+2
|Jul
|470
|474
|468½
|473¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|480½
|482¾
|477½
|482¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|495¼
|497¼
|492¼
|497
|+3
|Mar
|509¼
|510¾
|506½
|510¼
|+2¼
|May
|513½
|516¼
|513½
|515½
|+1½
|Jul
|515¼
|517
|514¾
|516¼
|+¼
|Dec
|533
|534
|532¾
|533¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 34,136.
|Fri.'s sales 110,930
|Fri.'s open int 495,630
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|378¾
|379½
|376¾
|378¼
|+¼
|Jul
|388
|388½
|386
|387¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|393½
|394½
|392¼
|393¼
|+¼
|Dec
|400¼
|401
|399
|400
|Mar
|410¼
|410¾
|409¼
|410
|May
|415
|415½
|414
|414¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|418
|418¼
|417
|417¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|409½
|409½
|408
|408½
|—
|½
|Dec
|411
|411¼
|410
|410¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|417¼
|417¼
|417¼
|417¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 105,503.
|Fri.'s sales 415,903
|Fri.'s open int 1,820,847,
|up 3,992
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|280
|280
|272¾
|276
|—3
|Jul
|275
|275
|268¾
|273¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|264
|264
|261¼
|261¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|261¾
|261¾
|261¾
|261¾
|+3¾
|Est. sales 226.
|Fri.'s sales 696
|Fri.'s open int 4,952,
|up 162
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|904½
|907¾
|901½
|904½
|+½
|Jul
|918
|921
|914¾
|918
|+1
|Aug
|924
|927
|921
|924
|+1
|Sep
|928¾
|931¼
|926¼
|929
|Nov
|938
|941
|935
|938
|Jan
|945
|949
|943
|945¾
|+¾
|Mar
|949¾
|953¼
|947¾
|950¼
|+¼
|May
|955¼
|958¼
|953½
|954
|—1
|Jul
|965
|965¼
|959¾
|960½
|—1½
|Nov
|969½
|970½
|965½
|965½
|—2½
|Est. sales 44,300.
|Fri.'s sales 174,861
|Fri.'s open int 702,602,
|up 5,568
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|28.65
|28.66
|28.54
|28.64
|—.02
|Jul
|28.99
|28.99
|28.88
|28.95
|—.03
|Aug
|29.06
|29.11
|29.01
|29.09
|—.02
|Sep
|29.26
|29.26
|29.17
|29.23
|—.03
|Oct
|29.34
|29.40
|29.33
|29.40
|Dec
|29.65
|29.70
|29.60
|29.68
|—.01
|Jan
|29.90
|29.96
|29.88
|29.93
|Mar
|30.15
|30.22
|30.13
|30.22
|+.03
|May
|30.47
|30.49
|30.39
|30.49
|+.01
|Jul
|30.76
|30.76
|30.68
|30.74
|—.03
|Est. sales 33,239.
|Fri.'s sales 110,156
|Fri.'s open int 482,312,
|up 1,086
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|314.90
|316.50
|314.10
|315.60
|+.60
|Jul
|318.20
|319.60
|317.30
|318.70
|+.50
|Aug
|319.50
|321.10
|318.70
|319.60
|+.10
|Sep
|320.80
|321.90
|320.10
|320.60
|—.30
|Oct
|322.60
|323.00
|320.90
|321.80
|Dec
|324.00
|325.20
|323.00
|324.30
|+.40
|Jan
|324.90
|325.60
|323.80
|324.80
|+.40
|Mar
|324.90
|324.90
|323.60
|323.60
|—.90
|May
|324.90
|324.90
|323.80
|323.80
|—1.10
|Jul
|326.50
|326.70
|325.10
|326.00
|Aug
|326.00
|326.00
|325.40
|325.60
|—.40
|Est. sales 23,615.
|Fri.'s sales 122,660
|Fri.'s open int 464,613,
|up 2,310
View Comments