CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 519½ 520¼ 512 513¼ —6¾
May 525¾ 526 518½ 519½ —6½
Jul 530 530¾ 523½ 525 —5¾
Sep 538½ 539 532¾ 533¾ —5½
Dec 552¾ 552¾ 546¾ 547½ —5¼
Mar 561 561 557½ 558 —4½
May 565½ 565½ 565½ 565½ —2¼
Est. sales 36,030. Wed.'s sales 87,637
Wed.'s open int 441,394
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 381½ 382¾ 376¾ 377½ —4½
May 389½ 390¾ 385 385¾ —4¼
Jul 397 398¼ 392½ 393½ —4
Sep 399 400¼ 395 395¾ —4¼
Dec 403½ 404 399¼ 400 —4
Mar 412 413 408½ 408¾ —4¼
May 418 418 414¾ 414¾ —3¼
Jul 422 422½ 418½ 419 —3¾
Sep 410½ 410½ 410½ 410½ —3½
Dec 413 413 410 410¾ —2½
Jul 426¾ 426¾ 426¾ 426¾ —2¾
Dec 416 416 416 416 —2¼
Est. sales 119,300. Wed.'s sales 334,520
Wed.'s open int 1,628,766, up 7,051
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 285½ 287½ 285 286
May 282¾ 283½ 281 282¼
Jul 282 282 281¾ 281¾ —1¾
Est. sales 216. Wed.'s sales 391
Wed.'s open int 5,153, up 84
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 908 911¼ 895½ 895½ —16
Mar 923¼ 924¼ 906 908½ —15½
May 936 937½ 919½ 922 —15¼
Jul 948½ 949 931¼ 934 —15
Aug 953¼ 953¼ 936¼ 938¾ —14¾
Sep 955¼ 955¼ 939¼ 940½ —15½
Nov 961¼ 962¼ 946¾ 949¼ —13¼
Jan 972 972½ 958 960¼ —13¼
Mar 974¼ 975 966¾ 967¼ —14
May 985 985 975¼ 975¼ —11¾
Jul 992 992½ 980 980 —13½
Nov 983 984¼ 971¼ 973 —11
Est. sales 83,772. Wed.'s sales 187,058
Wed.'s open int 678,380, up 4,607
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jan 28.04 28.04 28.04 28.04 —.28
Mar 28.60 28.67 28.08 28.15 —.45
May 28.83 28.94 28.37 28.43 —.44
Jul 29.13 29.23 28.69 28.74 —.42
Aug 29.31 29.37 28.82 28.89 —.41
Sep 29.44 29.44 29.09 29.09 —.35
Oct 29.47 29.60 29.08 29.08 —.46
Dec 29.70 29.79 29.26 29.31 —.44
Jan 29.98 29.98 29.54 29.54 —.48
Mar 30.31 30.31 29.97 29.97 —.35
May 30.44 30.44 30.29 30.29 —.32
Est. sales 68,104. Wed.'s sales 82,120
Wed.'s open int 481,502, up 3,756
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jan 319.60 319.70 313.10 313.10 —5.90
Mar 323.50 323.80 316.60 317.90 —5.50
May 326.50 327.20 320.40 321.70 —5.30
Jul 330.20 330.50 324.10 325.20 —5.00
Aug 331.40 331.80 325.50 325.70 —5.80
Sep 332.20 332.70 326.50 327.30 —5.20
Oct 331.60 332.20 326.80 327.50 —4.80
Dec 333.80 333.80 328.10 329.10 —4.60
Jan 335.10 335.10 330.30 330.30 —4.70
Mar 334.20 334.20 331.10 331.40 —4.60
May 333.90 333.90 333.60 333.60 —3.10
Est. sales 52,515. Wed.'s sales 92,534
Wed.'s open int 440,073