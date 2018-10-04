https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-13277838.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|515¾
|520½
|513¾
|519¾
|+4½
|Mar
|535¾
|539¼
|533
|538½
|+3¾
|May
|546¾
|550¼
|544
|549½
|+3½
|Jul
|552½
|556
|550½
|555¼
|+3
|Sep
|566½
|567¼
|563¼
|567
|+2
|Dec
|582
|584½
|579
|584½
|+3½
|Mar
|592¼
|595
|592¼
|592½
|—
|¼
|May
|601
|601
|600½
|600½
|+1¼
|Jul
|593¾
|596
|593¾
|594½
|Sep
|601½
|601½
|601½
|601½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|612
|613
|611
|613
|+1
|Est. sales 42,227.
|Wed.'s sales 101,499
|Wed.'s open int 480,493,
|up 4,496
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|364¾
|367¼
|364¾
|367¼
|+2½
|Mar
|377
|379
|376½
|379
|+2¼
|May
|384¼
|386½
|384
|386½
|+2
|Jul
|389½
|391¾
|389½
|391¾
|+2
|Sep
|393¾
|395¼
|393½
|395¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|398½
|400½
|398½
|400½
|+1¾
|Mar
|408
|409½
|408
|409½
|+1½
|May
|413
|415
|413
|415
|+¾
|Jul
|418½
|419
|418¼
|419
|+1
|Dec
|413½
|414½
|413½
|414
|+¼
|Est. sales 55,402.
|Wed.'s sales 243,722
|Wed.'s open int 1,673,091
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|275
|286½
|274½
|285¼
|+10¼
|Mar
|274
|280
|273½
|279
|+8
|May
|279¾
|279¾
|279¾
|279¾
|+8½
|Jul
|272¾
|272¾
|272¾
|272¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 699.
|Wed.'s sales 826
|Wed.'s open int 4,504,
|up 185
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|860
|867¼
|860
|866¾
|+5¼
|Jan
|874
|881¼
|874
|880¾
|+5
|Mar
|888¼
|894¼
|887¼
|893¾
|+4¾
|May
|900¾
|907¼
|900½
|906¾
|+4½
|Jul
|911½
|918
|911½
|917¾
|+4¾
|Aug
|920¼
|920¼
|919¾
|919¾
|+2
|Sep
|924¼
|924¼
|924¼
|924¼
|+3¼
|Nov
|927½
|934
|927½
|933¾
|+4¾
|Jan
|942½
|942½
|942½
|942½
|+2¾
|Mar
|948½
|948½
|948¼
|948¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|963
|964
|963
|964
|+2½
|Nov
|949
|954½
|949
|954½
|+4¾
|Est. sales 61,844.
|Wed.'s sales 159,974
|Wed.'s open int 865,856,
|up 4,104
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|29.55
|29.66
|29.51
|29.66
|+.14
|Dec
|29.84
|30.01
|29.72
|29.87
|+.03
|Jan
|30.05
|30.25
|29.96
|30.11
|+.03
|Mar
|30.31
|30.50
|30.22
|30.41
|+.08
|May
|30.57
|30.76
|30.48
|30.64
|+.04
|Jul
|30.81
|31.04
|30.77
|30.93
|+.06
|Aug
|30.97
|31.17
|30.91
|31.06
|+.05
|Sep
|31.12
|31.23
|31.03
|31.13
|Oct
|31.15
|31.22
|31.07
|31.21
|+.04
|Dec
|31.32
|31.39
|31.23
|31.37
|+.03
|Jan
|31.51
|31.62
|31.50
|31.62
|+.03
|Mar
|31.80
|31.94
|31.80
|31.94
|+.07
|May
|32.20
|32.20
|32.08
|32.08
|—.07
|Jul
|32.37
|32.37
|32.37
|32.37
|—.02
|Aug
|32.43
|32.43
|32.42
|32.42
|—.03
|Sep
|32.50
|32.50
|32.50
|32.50
|—.05
|Est. sales 34,667.
|Wed.'s sales 93,223
|Wed.'s open int 551,520
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|309.00
|309.80
|308.50
|309.80
|+2.30
|Dec
|311.00
|313.90
|310.60
|313.80
|+2.60
|Jan
|311.80
|314.60
|311.50
|314.40
|+2.40
|Mar
|310.70
|313.30
|310.60
|313.20
|+2.20
|May
|309.70
|311.90
|309.50
|311.90
|+1.90
|Jul
|311.50
|313.70
|311.50
|313.70
|+2.10
|Aug
|312.50
|314.60
|312.50
|314.60
|+1.90
|Sep
|314.70
|315.00
|314.70
|315.00
|+1.70
|Oct
|313.80
|314.10
|313.80
|314.00
|+1.30
|Dec
|313.20
|314.90
|313.20
|314.20
|+1.00
|Mar
|315.50
|315.50
|315.50
|315.50
|—.10
|Est. sales 30,848.
|Wed.'s sales 82,188
|Wed.'s open int 515,554
