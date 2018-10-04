CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 515¾ 520½ 513¾ 519¾ +4½
Mar 535¾ 539¼ 533 538½ +3¾
May 546¾ 550¼ 544 549½ +3½
Jul 552½ 556 550½ 555¼ +3
Sep 566½ 567¼ 563¼ 567 +2
Dec 582 584½ 579 584½ +3½
Mar 592¼ 595 592¼ 592½ ¼
May 601 601 600½ 600½ +1¼
Jul 593¾ 596 593¾ 594½
Sep 601½ 601½ 601½ 601½ ¾
Dec 612 613 611 613 +1
Est. sales 42,227. Wed.'s sales 101,499
Wed.'s open int 480,493, up 4,496
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 364¾ 367¼ 364¾ 367¼ +2½
Mar 377 379 376½ 379 +2¼
May 384¼ 386½ 384 386½ +2
Jul 389½ 391¾ 389½ 391¾ +2
Sep 393¾ 395¼ 393½ 395¼ +1¾
Dec 398½ 400½ 398½ 400½ +1¾
Mar 408 409½ 408 409½ +1½
May 413 415 413 415
Jul 418½ 419 418¼ 419 +1
Dec 413½ 414½ 413½ 414
Est. sales 55,402. Wed.'s sales 243,722
Wed.'s open int 1,673,091
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 275 286½ 274½ 285¼ +10¼
Mar 274 280 273½ 279 +8
May 279¾ 279¾ 279¾ 279¾ +8½
Jul 272¾ 272¾ 272¾ 272¾
Est. sales 699. Wed.'s sales 826
Wed.'s open int 4,504, up 185
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 860 867¼ 860 866¾ +5¼
Jan 874 881¼ 874 880¾ +5
Mar 888¼ 894¼ 887¼ 893¾ +4¾
May 900¾ 907¼ 900½ 906¾ +4½
Jul 911½ 918 911½ 917¾ +4¾
Aug 920¼ 920¼ 919¾ 919¾ +2
Sep 924¼ 924¼ 924¼ 924¼ +3¼
Nov 927½ 934 927½ 933¾ +4¾
Jan 942½ 942½ 942½ 942½ +2¾
Mar 948½ 948½ 948¼ 948¼ +1¾
Jul 963 964 963 964 +2½
Nov 949 954½ 949 954½ +4¾
Est. sales 61,844. Wed.'s sales 159,974
Wed.'s open int 865,856, up 4,104
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 29.55 29.66 29.51 29.66 +.14
Dec 29.84 30.01 29.72 29.87 +.03
Jan 30.05 30.25 29.96 30.11 +.03
Mar 30.31 30.50 30.22 30.41 +.08
May 30.57 30.76 30.48 30.64 +.04
Jul 30.81 31.04 30.77 30.93 +.06
Aug 30.97 31.17 30.91 31.06 +.05
Sep 31.12 31.23 31.03 31.13
Oct 31.15 31.22 31.07 31.21 +.04
Dec 31.32 31.39 31.23 31.37 +.03
Jan 31.51 31.62 31.50 31.62 +.03
Mar 31.80 31.94 31.80 31.94 +.07
May 32.20 32.20 32.08 32.08 —.07
Jul 32.37 32.37 32.37 32.37 —.02
Aug 32.43 32.43 32.42 32.42 —.03
Sep 32.50 32.50 32.50 32.50 —.05
Est. sales 34,667. Wed.'s sales 93,223
Wed.'s open int 551,520
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Oct 309.00 309.80 308.50 309.80 +2.30
Dec 311.00 313.90 310.60 313.80 +2.60
Jan 311.80 314.60 311.50 314.40 +2.40
Mar 310.70 313.30 310.60 313.20 +2.20
May 309.70 311.90 309.50 311.90 +1.90
Jul 311.50 313.70 311.50 313.70 +2.10
Aug 312.50 314.60 312.50 314.60 +1.90
Sep 314.70 315.00 314.70 315.00 +1.70
Oct 313.80 314.10 313.80 314.00 +1.30
Dec 313.20 314.90 313.20 314.20 +1.00
Mar 315.50 315.50 315.50 315.50 —.10
Est. sales 30,848. Wed.'s sales 82,188
Wed.'s open int 515,554