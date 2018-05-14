https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Open-12912575.php
Updated 10:44 am, Monday, May 14, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|479¼
|479¼
|479¼
|479¼
|—10¼
|Jul
|499
|499
|490¾
|491½
|—7¼
|Sep
|515
|515
|508
|508¾
|—7
|Dec
|537
|537
|530
|530¾
|—6½
|Mar
|553¼
|553¼
|548¼
|549
|—6½
|May
|563
|563
|559
|559¼
|—6
|Jul
|566¾
|566¾
|562½
|562½
|—6½
|Sep
|573
|573¼
|568¾
|569
|—6½
|Dec
|584
|584
|580¼
|580½
|—6¼
|Jul
|576½
|576½
|576½
|576½
|—10
|Est. sales 50,738.
|Fri.'s sales 87,728
|Fri.'s open int 479,872,
|up 3,802
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|388½
|388¾
|387½
|387½
|—2¼
|Jul
|396¼
|397½
|394¼
|396½
|Sep
|404¾
|405¾
|402¾
|404¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|414
|415¼
|412¼
|414½
|Mar
|422¾
|423¾
|421
|422¾
|—
|½
|May
|427¾
|428¼
|426
|427¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|431¾
|432½
|430¼
|431¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|410½
|412½
|410½
|412
|Dec
|415
|417½
|415
|416¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 113,901.
|Fri.'s sales 417,954
|Fri.'s open int 1,822,826,
|up 15,188
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|232¾
|238¼
|231½
|236
|+2
|Sep
|239
|243
|239
|243
|+2½
|Dec
|250½
|254¾
|249¾
|254
|+3½
|Est. sales 254.
|Fri.'s sales 739
|Fri.'s open int 5,573,
|up 32
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1007¼
|1008¾
|1007¼
|1008¾
|+14
|Jul
|1001¾
|1018
|1001¾
|1018
|+14¾
|Aug
|1005¾
|1021¾
|1005¾
|1021½
|+14¼
|Sep
|1009½
|1021½
|1009
|1021¼
|+11¼
|Nov
|1014
|1024½
|1012¾
|1024¼
|+10
|Jan
|1019
|1029
|1017½
|1029
|+10
|Mar
|1008¾
|1017¼
|1008
|1016¼
|+7½
|May
|1009½
|1017¼
|1008½
|1015
|+5½
|Jul
|1015¾
|1022½
|1014¼
|1021½
|+5½
|Nov
|983¾
|991¼
|983½
|988½
|+4¼
|Est. sales 84,483.
|Fri.'s sales 199,906
|Fri.'s open int 870,540,
|up 4,380
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|31.14
|31.14
|31.14
|31.14
|—.03
|Jul
|31.33
|31.43
|31.15
|31.34
|+.03
|Aug
|31.45
|31.54
|31.28
|31.45
|+.03
|Sep
|31.59
|31.67
|31.42
|31.56
|Oct
|31.72
|31.80
|31.58
|31.69
|—.02
|Dec
|32.07
|32.14
|31.87
|32.05
|+.02
|Jan
|32.29
|32.40
|32.16
|32.28
|—.02
|Mar
|32.59
|32.73
|32.48
|32.63
|May
|32.82
|32.98
|32.82
|32.90
|—.04
|Jul
|33.16
|33.16
|33.16
|33.16
|—.04
|Est. sales 18,884.
|Fri.'s sales 76,339
|Fri.'s open int 514,961
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|387.50
|387.50
|387.50
|387.50
|+4.80
|Jul
|378.20
|385.50
|378.10
|385.50
|+6.90
|Aug
|376.10
|382.90
|376.10
|382.90
|+6.10
|Sep
|374.60
|380.50
|374.40
|380.50
|+5.10
|Oct
|373.40
|377.40
|373.00
|377.40
|+4.40
|Dec
|371.00
|375.50
|371.00
|375.40
|+3.70
|Jan
|369.30
|372.40
|368.80
|372.40
|+3.10
|Mar
|358.10
|358.40
|356.10
|358.40
|+2.20
|May
|353.00
|353.20
|351.10
|352.80
|+1.60
|Jul
|352.10
|353.30
|351.70
|353.30
|+1.90
|Sep
|346.30
|348.40
|345.90
|348.40
|+2.50
|Est. sales 39,507.
|Fri.'s sales 102,269
|Fri.'s open int 521,191
