CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 485¼ 491½ 476½ 479 —7¼
Jul 498½ 504¼ 487¼ 490¼ —8¾
Sep 514¾ 520½ 504½ 507 —8¼
Dec 538¼ 543¼ 528¼ 530¾ —7½
Mar 556¾ 561 546¼ 548¾ —7½
May 565 566¼ 554 556½ —8¼
Jul 568 571 557¼ 560 —8¼
Sep 575 578¼ 567¾ 567¾ —7¾
Dec 589¾ 592¾ 580½ 580¾ —9
Est. sales 80,894. Wed.'s sales 151,230
Wed.'s open int 456,504
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 386 386¾ 384 384¾ —1¾
Jul 395 396 393¼ 394 —1¾
Sep 402¼ 403 400½ 401¼ —1¾
Dec 411½ 412¼ 409½ 410½ —1¾
Mar 418¾ 420 417¼ 418 —2
May 423½ 424 421½ 422¼ —1¾
Jul 427½ 428 425½ 426¼ —2
Sep 410¾ 411 410¼ 410¼ —1¾
Dec 415 415½ 413 414 —1¼
Mar 422½ 423 422 422¼ —1
Jul 432 432 432 432
Dec 419 419 418 418 —2¼
Est. sales 136,249. Wed.'s sales 435,301
Wed.'s open int 1,800,556, up 3,226
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 224½ 224¾ 217 217½ —5¼
Jul 229 231 225 225¼ —3½
Sep 231 231 231 231
Dec 246 246 243½ 243½
Est. sales 485. Wed.'s sales 1,037
Wed.'s open int 6,274, up 97
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1027¼ 1034½ 1024 1024¾ —2¾
Jul 1039 1046¼ 1035½ 1036½ —2¾
Aug 1042 1048½ 1037¾ 1038½ —3
Sep 1037½ 1042½ 1033½ 1033½ —3½
Nov 1033¾ 1039¼ 1030 1031¼ —3½
Jan 1038 1042 1033½ 1034¼ —3½
Mar 1020¾ 1025¾ 1020 1020½ —2¼
May 1018 1023¾ 1018 1018¾ —1¼
Jul 1024 1027¼ 1022 1022¼ —1¾
Aug 1019¾ 1019¾ 1019¾ 1019¾
Nov 991½ 994¼ 989¾ 989¾ —1¾
Est. sales 118,490. Wed.'s sales 268,270
Wed.'s open int 900,216
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 30.79 30.88 30.74 30.75 —.04
Jul 31.06 31.16 31.00 31.02 —.04
Aug 31.18 31.26 31.13 31.13 —.06
Sep 31.34 31.40 31.27 31.31 —.03
Oct 31.46 31.52 31.41 31.41 —.06
Dec 31.83 31.90 31.76 31.77 —.06
Jan 32.06 32.14 32.03 32.03 —.07
Mar 32.40 32.44 32.38 32.38 —.05
May 32.73 32.76 32.66 32.66 —.08
Jul 33.02 33.04 33.00 33.02 —.01
Aug 33.09 33.09 33.09 33.09 —.01
Sep 33.13 33.13 33.13 33.13 —.04
Dec 33.28 33.28 33.27 33.27 —.02
Est. sales 55,673. Wed.'s sales 177,221
Wed.'s open int 502,361, up 2,983
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 376.20 380.20 375.00 377.00 +.80
Jul 380.50 384.30 379.10 381.30 +.80
Aug 380.10 383.70 379.10 380.40 +.30
Sep 377.70 382.40 377.70 379.10
Oct 375.20 379.40 375.20 376.40 —.40
Dec 373.70 376.80 373.00 373.90 —.90
Jan 369.80 373.20 369.70 369.80 —1.90
Mar 360.30 360.80 357.30 357.90 —1.80
May 355.40 355.40 352.50 353.10 —1.50
Jul 355.10 355.10 352.50 352.90 —1.40
Aug 351.20 351.30 351.20 351.30 —.50
Sep 348.90 348.90 348.90 348.90 +.80
Oct 342.40 342.40 342.40 342.40 +.40
Dec 342.80 342.80 340.40 340.50 —.80
Est. sales 55,936. Wed.'s sales 150,716
Wed.'s open int 512,288, up 2,501