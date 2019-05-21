Nordstrom: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $37 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.54 billion.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 to $3.65 per share.

Nordstrom shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $37.88, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

