New Mexico governor: Trump tariffs could be 'catastrophic'

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers a tribute to deceased state Sen. John Pinto at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Pinto died on Friday at age 94 after serving 42 years in the state Senate. He was trained as a Navajo code talker to encrypt radio messages in World War II and helped authorize spending this year for a museum about the code talkers.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says President Donald Trump's tariff on imports from Mexico has the "potential to be economically catastrophic" for the state.

The Democratic governor said Friday the 5% tariff could threaten jobs for tens of thousands of people in the state and called on the president to retract his proposal.

Lujan Grisham said the state sends around $1.5 billion in exports to Mexico each year and a trade war would devastate businesses all across New Mexico.

She says Trump should work with Congress on comprehensive immigration reform instead of using tariffs that do nothing but serve his "empty anti-immigrant rhetoric."

Trump says he is placing a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure Mexico to halt Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.