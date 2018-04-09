New Deutsche Bank boss says tough decisions lie ahead

Photo: Michael Probst, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, CEO of Deutsche Bank John Cryan speaks during the annual press conference in Frankfurt, Germany. German media are reporting that Christian Sewing, currently a member of Deutsche Bank’s management board, may become the new CEO of Germany’s biggest lender replacing John Cryan. News magazine Spiegel Online and daily Handelsblatt reported Sewing will be nominated at a board meeting Sunday night, April 8, 2018. less FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, CEO of Deutsche Bank John Cryan speaks during the annual press conference in Frankfurt, Germany. German media are reporting that Christian Sewing, currently a member of ... more Photo: Michael Probst, AP New Deutsche Bank boss says tough decisions lie ahead 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — Deutsche Bank's new CEO is telling employees that Germany's biggest lender faces "tough decisions" as it works to return to profit.

Christian Sewing, who has worked for Deutsche Bank for all but two years since 1989, was appointed on Sunday night to replace John Cryan after three years of losses. Sewing acknowledged in a message to employees released Monday that Cryan "led us through an extremely difficult period" and many "greatly appreciate" him.

Sewing said that "we want to and have to become profitable again." He added that there may sometimes have been good reasons for missing cost and revenue targets but it was damaging to the bank.

He wrote: "The new leadership team will not accept this anymore. We'll have to take tough decisions and execute them."