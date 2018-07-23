Netgear: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Netgear Inc. (NTGR) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 57 cents per share.

The maker of networking equipment posted revenue of $366.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Netgear said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $395 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $394 million.

Netgear shares have increased 29 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 72 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTGR