NetScout: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) _ NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $19.2 million.

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The provider of products that gauge network performance posted revenue of $235 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $235.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $73.3 million, or 93 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $911.5 million.

NetScout expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $895 million to $915 million.

NetScout shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

