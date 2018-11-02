NeoPhotonics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ NeoPhotonics Corp. (NPTN) on Friday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The maker of components for communications networks posted revenue of $81.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, NeoPhotonics expects its results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $87 million to $92 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

NeoPhotonics shares have risen 36 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 72 percent in the last 12 months.

