Natural Alternatives: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 27 cents.

The nutritional supplements manufacturer posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period.

Natural Alternatives shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37% in the last 12 months.

