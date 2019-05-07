National Health Investors: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $56.7 million, or $1.31 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.31 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $35.7 million, or 83 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.1 million.

National Health Investors expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.43 to $5.53 per share.

The company's shares have climbed roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 9.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHI