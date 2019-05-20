https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13863852.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|69,571,403
|26.68
|—.82
|Bioceptrs
|68,087,661
|1.60
|+.78
|OutlookTrs
|50,648,958
|3.00
|+.90
|PShtQQQrs
|42,219,434
|10.05
|+.48
|InvQQQ
|38,531,945
|179.95
|—3.09
|AppleInc
|38,064,235
|183.09
|—5.91
|MicronT
|34,345,846
|34.62
|—1.44
|Qualcom
|32,634,636
|76.62
|—4.88
|Intel
|28,649,533
|43.56
|—1.33
|Pinduoduon
|26,776,724
|20.78
|—1.92
|———
|Advanced 1,031
|Declined 1,860
|Unchanged 168
|Totalissues 3,059
|Newhighs 44
|Newlows 143
|Totalsales 2,059,388,522
|—————————
View Comments