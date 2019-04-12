NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume LastChg.
AMD 40,955,586 27.85 +.06
CaesarsEnt 38,969,614 9.47 +.07
AppleInc 27,736,755 198.87 —.08
MarvellTch 27,097,210 23.74 +1.10
InvQQQ 24,509,198 185.83 +.80
KitovPhn 22,755,485 1.30 +.20
MicronT 21,213,910 42.01 —.27
SiriusXM 19,812,507 6.10 +.05
Microsoft 19,718,151 120.95 +.62
PShtQQQrs 16,903,731 9.20 —.13
———
Advanced 1,623
Declined 1,256
Unchanged 161
Totalissues 3,040
Newhighs 113
Newlows 36
Totalsales 1,895,836,226
—————————