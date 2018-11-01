NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.

Name Volume LastChg.
AMD 135,911,500 20.22 +2.01
AppleInc 52,408,326 222.22 +3.36
MicronT 43,610,627 40.12 +2.40
PShtQQQrs 37,687,040 13.27 —.61
Microsoft 33,235,341 105.92 —.89
CaesarsEnt 32,710,967 8.85 +.26
Intel 28,212,568 48.22 +1.34
JD.com 25,494,786 25.45 +1.93
21stCFoxA 25,482,838 46.54 +1.02
Facebook 25,425,319 151.75 —.04
———
Advanced 2,286
Declined 659
Unchanged 126
Totalissues 3,071
Newhighs 40
Newlows 72
Totalsales 2,591,466,903
—————————