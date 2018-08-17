https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13164482.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name
|Volume
|Last
|Chg.
|AMD
|60,493,997
|19.77
|+.44
|ApldMatl
|52,575,384 43.77
|—3.66
|Apple Inc
|35,028,866 217.58
|+4.26
|MicronT
|34,303,893
|47.11
|+.01
|Nvidia
|28,533,931 244.82
|—12.62
|Intel
|26,367,363
|47.10
|—.07
|24,819,195 173.80
|—.90
|Cisco
|22,513,272
|45.87
|+.71
|JD.com
|20,059,353
|32.22
|+.25
|Tesla Inc
|18,891,800 305.50
|—29.95
|———
|Advanced
|1,643
|Declined
|1,174
|Unchanged
|232
|Total issues
|3,049
|New highs
|94
|New lows
|70
|Total sales
|1,780,798,260
|—————————
View Comments