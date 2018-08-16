https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/business/article/Nasdaq-SUMMARY-13161971.php
Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|69,307,711
|19.33
|—.37
|Cisco
|48,470,112
|45.16
|+1.30
|JD.com
|46,598,892
|31.97
|—.39
|MicronT
|32,976,091
|47.10
|—.39
|Symanteclf
|32,396,507
|19.41
|+.86
|31,153,086
|174.70
|—4.83
|AppleInc
|27,577,527
|213.32
|+3.08
|Intel
|24,285,768
|47.17
|—.29
|Microsoft
|20,687,137
|107.64
|—.02
|Nvidia
|19,208,487
|257.44
|—1.64
|———
|Advanced 2,030
|Declined 828
|Unchanged 176
|Totalissues 3,034
|Newhighs 87
|Newlows 68
|Totalsales 1,918,921,255
|—————————
View Comments