Nasdaq SUMMARY
NEW YORK (AP) — Most active Nasdaq issues.
|Name Volume LastChg.
|AMD
|53,040,545
|18.49
|—.30
|Symanteclf
|48,594,056
|19.25
|—1.63
|Groupon
|41,006,864
|4.86
|+.12
|AppleInc
|33,402,490
|207.99
|+.60
|GoPro
|32,134,527
|7.05
|+1.06
|Altaba
|25,890,974
|71.58
|—.51
|24,712,841
|177.78
|+1.41
|IQIYIn
|23,089,038
|28.50
|—1.92
|MicronT
|22,862,393
|52.81
|—.59
|Intel
|22,003,585
|49.63
|+.15
|———
|Advanced 1,168
|Declined 1,693
|Unchanged 189
|Totalissues 3,050
|Newhighs 92
|Newlows 67
|Totalsales 1,965,577,586
|—————————
