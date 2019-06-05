MongoDB: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $89.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, MongoDB expects its results to range from a loss of 29 cents per share to a loss of 27 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $90 million to $92 million for the fiscal second quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.11 per share to a loss of $1.04 per share, with revenue ranging from $375 million to $381 million.

MongoDB shares have risen 78% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $148.93, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDB