Mindbody: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) _ Mindbody Inc. (MB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its third quarter.

The San Luis Obispo, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The business management software developer posted revenue of $63.8 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Mindbody said it expects revenue in the range of $65 million to $67 million.

Mindbody shares have risen 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.63, an increase of nearly 2 percent in the last 12 months.

