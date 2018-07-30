MidSouth: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ MidSouth Bancorp Inc. (MSL) on Monday reported a loss of $669,000 in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.8 million, which missed Street forecasts.

MidSouth shares have climbed almost 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.15, a climb of 26 percent in the last 12 months.

