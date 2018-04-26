Microsoft: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) _ Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $7.42 billion.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $26.82 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.71 billion.

Microsoft shares have risen 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $94.26, an increase of 39 percent in the last 12 months.

