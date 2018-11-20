Michigan's SpartanNash buying Indiana grocery chain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A Michigan company is acquiring Martin's Super Markets, an Indiana-based chain.

SpartanNash announced the deal Tuesday. Martin's is based in South Bend and has 21 stores and 3,500 employees in northwestern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

SpartanNash supplies grocery stores and also operates stores, including Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market. Martin's has been a customer since 2005.

Martin's president, Rob Bartels, says the family-owned company shares similar values with SpartanNash, which is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He says the company was "seeking a partner we could trust."