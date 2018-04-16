Markets Right Now: US stocks indexes close broadly higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing broadly higher as technology, health care and industrial companies post solid gains.

Microsoft rose 1.2 percent Monday and UnitedHealth Group jumped 2.7 percent.

Truck and engine maker Navistar jumped 9.8 percent after Reuters reported that Volkswagen might buy the company.

Advertising conglomerate WPP sank 4.7 percent after Martin Sorrell said he would step down as CEO.

The S&P 500 index rose 21 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,677.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 212 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,573. The Nasdaq composite climbed 49 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,156.

The price of oil fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.83 percent.

