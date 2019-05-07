Marcus & Millichap: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) _ Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $15.6 million.

The Calabasas, California-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.

The commercial real estate brokerage firm posted revenue of $160.7 million in the period.

Marcus & Millichap shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $42.79, a climb of 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMI