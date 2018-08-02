Macquarie: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (MIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 45 cents.

The investment firm posted revenue of $478.1 million in the period.

Macquarie shares have decreased 30 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 41 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIC